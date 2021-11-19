★★★½ (out of four) “King Richard” (PG-13; 144 minutes): Will Smith serves up a terrific performance as the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. But this isn’t just a sports movie, though it’s a very good one; at its old-school heart, it’s about a family with a dream. Multiple theaters. Full review here. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★ “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13; 124 minutes): The story this time centers on a mother and her two kids. The humor, such as it is, seems like it’s being doled out in a dropper. A drip here, a splat there. You wait, frankly, for the original characters to show up. Multiple theaters. Full review here. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

“India Sweets and Spices” (PG-13; 101 minutes): In Geeta Malik’s comedy, a college freshman (Sophia Ali), returning to her New Jersey home for the summer, discovers secrets and lies in her parents’ past that make her question everything she thought she knew about her family. Multiple theaters.