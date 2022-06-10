★★½ (out of four) “Jurassic World: Dominion” (PG-13; 146 minutes): The dinosaurs, of course, are pretty good, even though they have to share screen time with some giant prehistoric locusts. It’s more that the movie isn’t sure what to do with its humans — and that director Colin Trevorrow deeply wants his leads to feel as iconic as Steven Spielberg’s old leads. It feels like watching someone hug their dad and their dad isn’t really a hugger. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff writer

★★★ “Hustle” (R; 117 minutes): By now you’d think you know what you’re getting with an Adam Sandler sports movie. But in “Hustle,” Sandler’s new basketball movie on Netflix, he pulls a crossover. The film isn’t the farce you might expect. Rather, it’s one of the most textured and affectionate films about basketball that’s come along in a long time. Full review here. Streaming on Netflix. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

“Neptune Frost” (not rated; 105 minutes; In Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Swahili, French and English, with subtitles): The movie, an Afrofuturist fantasia that is also a musical, a science-fiction parable and a hacker manifesto, depicts a pocket of resistance in the form of a community of African rebels. Surrounded by political violence, economic injustice and cultural alienation, they try to secure a space where imagination and solidarity can flourish. The challenges are formidable, but their commitment is part of what makes “Neptune Frost” moving as well as mind-bending. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion Cinema. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times