★★½ (out of four) “The 355” (PG-13; 122 minutes): In this new spy thriller, an international alliance of women (played by Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Penélope Cruz) come together to track down a microchip and stop it from getting in the wrong hands. It’s not an instant classic, but it is straightforward and solidly entertaining. Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez and Bingbing Fan co-star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Poupelle of Chimney Town” (PG; 100 minutes): Based on a picture book by Akihiro Nishino, this anime feature is set in a city with so many chimneys that a thick layer of dark smoke hangs between it and the sky above. The authorities have all residents convinced that there is nothing beyond the smoke. But a young chimney sweep (voiced in English by Antonio Raul Corbo), who recently lost his father, believes in the existence of stars and dreams of being able to see them one day. After he befriends a sentient, anthropomorphic pile of garbage that he names Poupelle (Tony Hale), he becomes intent on proving it. Full review here. In Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed English versions. (No star rating provided.) Multiple theaters. — Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times

“A Hero” (PG-13; 127 minutes): From Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation,” “The Salesman”) comes this drama about a man (Amir Jadidi) in prison for debt who, on a two-day leave, tries to persuade his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint. Things don’t go as planned. Crest; starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 21.