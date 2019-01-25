What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Stan & Ollie” (PG; 98 minutes): Director Jon S. Baird found just the right actors to play the world-famous comedy team of Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C. Reilly). You believe them as friends, as collaborators and as performers slowly realizing that the sun is setting on their careers. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “The Kid Who Would Be King” (PG; 132 minutes): The Arthurian legend gets a modern and more youthful spin in Joe Cornish’s surprisingly delightful film. It’s full of action, heart, a crazy-haired Patrick Stewart (as “old” Merlin), a few genuinely good gags and young actors (basically unknowns) who have charm to spare. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

★½ “Serenity” (R; 103 minutes): In Steven Knight’s muddled would-be noir, Matthew McConaughey plays a fishing-boat captain obsessed with a very large tuna named Justice. (Hey, don’t blame me; I don’t make these movies up.) Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald