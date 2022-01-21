★★★★ (out of four) “Parallel Mothers” (R; 123 minutes): Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz make beautiful movies together. In their latest collaboration, Cruz plays a single 40-ish photographer in Madrid who meets a teenager (Milena Smit) in a maternity ward. They bond before and after giving birth to their daughters — and their connection becomes the movie’s key relationship, in unexpected ways. Full review here. In Spanish with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Egyptian and Lincoln Square Cinemas. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★½ “Redeeming Love” (PG-13; 134 minutes): Based on the hit 1991 novel by Francine Rivers, D.J. Caruso’s historical drama/romance/morality play takes place in gold-rush-era California. And, well, there may be gold in them thar hills, but “Redeeming Love” doesn’t yield any cinematic riches. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★ “The King’s Daughter” (PG; 97 minutes): This film dares to pose the question: “What if King Louis XIV of France met a mermaid?” It starts at an 11 on the bonkers scale and, unfortunately, there’s nowhere to go from there but down. Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and a heavily CGI’d Fan Bingbing star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh