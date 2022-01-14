★★★ (out of four) “Scream” (R; 114 minutes): A new filmmaking team (iconic horror auteur Wes Craven died in 2015) delivers a fifth “Scream” installment that’s even bloodier and just as winking and self-aware as its predecessors. You’ll be glad Ghostface picked up the knife one more time. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return, along with some new blood: Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid (who steals the show) and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Belle” (PG; 121 minutes): In this animated fantasy, written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda (an Oscar nominee for “Mirai”), a shy high-school student (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) enters a massive virtual world where she escapes into her online persona as globally beloved singer Belle. She soon finds herself on a quest to uncover the identity of a mysterious beast who’s on the run from ruthless vigilantes. In Japanese with subtitles and dubbed versions. Multiple theaters.

“Borrego” (R; 102 minutes): L.A.-based filmmaker Jesse Harris — who was born and raised in Seattle, graduated from Ballard High School and founded the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY) — writes and directs this thriller about a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town and must fight for survival when she’s kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his plane crashes. Lucy Hale stars. Varsity; also available on Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand.