★★★ (out of four) “Studio 666” (R; 108 minutes): Rock ’n’ roll and horror go together like demons and haunted houses. If you drunkenly smashed those four things into one movie, you’d get something resembling the Frankenstein’s monster that is “Studio 666.” The film, starring the lovable Seattle-born Foo Fighters playing themselves, takes the horror elements seriously but never loses its sense of humor. Think “Help!” dipped in a bucket of blood and set on fire. It’s good B-movie fun! Full review here. Multiple theaters. — J.R. Kinnard, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Cyrano” (PG-13; 124 minutes): Sometimes you have the right actor in the right part but the wrong movie. Such is the case with Joe Wright’s handsome but faltering musical version of “Cyrano de Bergerac.” You wish the film could have served Peter Dinklage better, but he nonetheless makes it shine. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “Potato Dreams of America” (not rated, for mature audiences; 97 minutes): Two very strong performances — from Sera Barbieri and Hersh Powers as a mother and son who stand united against a threatening world — anchor Seattle-based filmmaker Wes Hurley’s thought-provoking dramatization of his childhood in his native Russia and, later, as a teen in Seattle. Full review here. SIFF Film Center. Q&As with filmmakers will be held at the 7:15 p.m. screenings on Feb. 25 and 26. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Also note

The Crest and SIFF Cinema Uptown are showing this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts. For their schedules, go to landmark theatres.com and siff.net, respectively.