★★★★ (out of four) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13; 152 minutes): Director Jon Watts’ third installment of the franchise’s coming-of-age reboot with Tom Holland as 17-year-old Peter Parker/Spider-Man lets us see its sweetly neurotic boy hero beginning to become a man — and takes us on a ride that’s so much fun I would have happily sat in the theater and watched the whole thing again, mask and all. This is how superhero movies are supposed to be: thrilling and funny and moving and full of popcorn-fueled joy. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★½ “Nightmare Alley” (R; 150 minutes): It’s the holiday season, so how about a dark, noirish tale about some very bad people? Guillermo del Toro’s film, set in the 1930s, has at its center a more-or-less amoral grifter (Bradley Cooper) who’s got a dark secret in his past. Based on a 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, this “Nightmare Alley” is a gorgeous exercise in style and mood. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara co-star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “Swan Song” (R; 112 minutes): Mahershala Ali stars as a husband and father with a terminal illness who turns to a clinic that claims to be able to clone people and download their memories. There’s only one catch: He can’t tell his family. “Swan Song” doesn’t really hold up to close examination, except with regard to its questions about love and longing. As a fairly soggy, two-hankie melodrama, it’s effective. But I wouldn’t recommend thinking about it for too long. Full review here. SIFF Film Center and on Apple TV+. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post