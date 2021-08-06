★★★½ (out of four) “The Suicide Squad” (R; 132 minutes): James Gunn, who made “Guardians of the Galaxy” such an unhinged delight, masterfully mixes humor and bloodshed and manages to give a surprising number of characters room to develop their personas. And when it comes to staging set pieces, he’s at his best. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, with new supervillains including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) and King Shark (mumbles and grumbles supplied by Sylvester Stallone). Full review here. Multiple theaters and on HBO Max. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

“Annette” (R; 140 minutes): Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard) is an opera singer. Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comic. Their whirlwind romance, much like the weird and wondrous movie in which it unfolds, is a reminder that tragedy and comedy often make intimate bedfellows. Dazzlingly directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax, from a script and songs by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, the movie is both the story of a doomed marriage and a remarkably harmonious marriage of sensibilities. Full review here. Multiple theaters. (No star rating provided.) — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

“Nine Days” (R; 124 minutes): We have been imagining and describing the afterlife for millenniums. “Nine Days,” the ambitious and often impressive debut feature from writer-director Edson Oda, surprises by positing a prelife world, and a vetting process determining which souls are awarded a term on Earth. Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz, in particular, deliver performances for the ages. But the narrative conceits are intricate to the point of laborious. At times the movie almost sinks under their weight. Full review here. Multiple theaters. (No star rating provided.) — Glenn Kenny, The New York Times