Dear readers — well, the year’s near done!

(Please go away, old year. Scram. Run.)

It’s been a rough one, and I thought:

Is this a time for rhymes? Or not?

It’s been a year of staying in;

Of masks, of Zooms, of might-have-been.

And while we hunkered and made do

The movies, mostly, stayed home too.

Though “Tenet” seemed a worthy flick

It didn’t seem worth getting sick.

From theaters I did abstain —

And at home watched “Moonstruck” again.

But oh, I yearned for big white screens,

The popcorn smell, the Coke machines,

The getting lost in something vast,

The way two hours sped so fast.

So, in the old year’s final tryst

I thought about the films we missed

And wrote a poem-wannabe:

An ode to what we can’t yet see.

Next year maybe, we’ll all smile

At Branagh in “Death on the Nile”

And I can’t wait to get in line

For Helen Mirren in “F9.”

“Black Widow” might be worth the wait;

“Respect,” with J-Hud, could be great;

“Top Gun” is back, with Cruise in tow;

And what — another “G.I. Joe”?

I’m eager to — not gonna lie —

See Bond back in “No Time to Die”

And utter silent screams anew

At — yikes — “A Quiet Place, Part 2”

If musicals are in your sights

Let’s take a twirl with “In the Heights”

Or bask in the long-held-back glory

Of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

(For that last film, do note the date:

A remake 60 years in wait!

It will at least be muy bueno

To see — again — the great Moreno.)

In remake-land, prepare to swoon

At Chalamet in next year’s “Dune.”

And I would never fail to catch

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.”

As ’20 takes its final stroll

We’ll take a look at Pixar’s “Soul”

And perhaps cold Champagne we’ll pour

With “Wonder Woman: ’84.”

It’s been a slog, for that I’ll vouch

(I am so sick of my own couch).

But hope still springs, and good news waits:

Next year just might bring movie dates.

And while we wait, and sit, and stew

Please know my wishes are with you.

In this rough year, I hope you found

Some joy onscreen — and all around.

So as we end this ’20 trial

Let’s greet the new year with some style

And muster up some weary cheer:

Happy New Year, readers dear!

_____

With apologies and respect to Roger Angell, who celebrated his 100th birthday this fall and whose annual “Greetings, Friends!” poems in The New Yorker inspired my yearly foray into verse.