Dear readers — well, the year’s near done!
(Please go away, old year. Scram. Run.)
It’s been a rough one, and I thought:
Is this a time for rhymes? Or not?
It’s been a year of staying in;
Of masks, of Zooms, of might-have-been.
And while we hunkered and made do
The movies, mostly, stayed home too.
Though “Tenet” seemed a worthy flick
It didn’t seem worth getting sick.
From theaters I did abstain —
And at home watched “Moonstruck” again.
But oh, I yearned for big white screens,
The popcorn smell, the Coke machines,
The getting lost in something vast,
The way two hours sped so fast.
So, in the old year’s final tryst
I thought about the films we missed
And wrote a poem-wannabe:
An ode to what we can’t yet see.
Next year maybe, we’ll all smile
At Branagh in “Death on the Nile”
And I can’t wait to get in line
For Helen Mirren in “F9.”
“Black Widow” might be worth the wait;
“Respect,” with J-Hud, could be great;
“Top Gun” is back, with Cruise in tow;
And what — another “G.I. Joe”?
I’m eager to — not gonna lie —
See Bond back in “No Time to Die”
And utter silent screams anew
At — yikes — “A Quiet Place, Part 2”
If musicals are in your sights
Let’s take a twirl with “In the Heights”
Or bask in the long-held-back glory
Of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”
(For that last film, do note the date:
A remake 60 years in wait!
It will at least be muy bueno
To see — again — the great Moreno.)
In remake-land, prepare to swoon
At Chalamet in next year’s “Dune.”
And I would never fail to catch
Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.”
As ’20 takes its final stroll
We’ll take a look at Pixar’s “Soul”
And perhaps cold Champagne we’ll pour
With “Wonder Woman: ’84.”
It’s been a slog, for that I’ll vouch
(I am so sick of my own couch).
But hope still springs, and good news waits:
Next year just might bring movie dates.
And while we wait, and sit, and stew
Please know my wishes are with you.
In this rough year, I hope you found
Some joy onscreen — and all around.
So as we end this ’20 trial
Let’s greet the new year with some style
And muster up some weary cheer:
Happy New Year, readers dear!
With apologies and respect to Roger Angell, who celebrated his 100th birthday this fall and whose annual “Greetings, Friends!” poems in The New Yorker inspired my yearly foray into verse.
