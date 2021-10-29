★★★½ (out of four) “Last Night in Soho” (R; 116 minutes): Director Edgar Wright’s London, it seems, has danger around every corner; it’s both thrilling and very scary. And that’s a reasonable description of his film, an inventive, intricate and occasionally very bloody tale of two women. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. Full review here. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★ “Antlers” (R; 99 minutes): One thing you can certainly say about this film: It has atmosphere. Everything is gloom, gloom, gloom. And rather a lot of doom. People ripped to shreds. Gnawed on. Punctured by antlers. Ah. The reason for the title. Full review here. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times



