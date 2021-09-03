“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13; 132 minutes): This new Marvel superhero joint will soon be introducing a lot of people to one of the greatest actors and last true movie stars of his generation. The actor in question is the Hong Kong screen titan Tony Leung, who isn’t the movie’s lead — that would be Simu Liu as Shang-Chi — but is every inch its star. His presence gives this movie an extra-cinematic kick. Full review here. (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Multiple theaters. — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

Show caption

★★ “Cinderella” (PG; 113 minutes): The latest of countless adaptations of the centuries-old rags-to-riches story is far less interested in enchantment than in dismantling the entire sexist, classist racket. In this jukebox musical-slash-feminist manifesto, the lowly servant girl (Camila Cabello, capable in her feature film debut) now nurtures dreams of entrepreneurship, not marriage, and the prince of her dreams (Nicholas Galitzine) happily takes a back seat to her girlboss ambitions. The result is a movie that is strident, sassy and silly. Full review here. Lincoln Square Cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post