★★½ (out of four) “No Time to Die” (PG-13; 163 minutes): Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond outing has moments of pleasure, lots of them, but ultimately it feels heavy in a way a Bond movie shouldn’t; its pacing is off and it can’t quite sell the earnestness and even sentimentality of much of its storyline. But Craig looks splendid in his tux, takes more bullets than seems proper, and every now and then gives the teeniest hint that he might be having a bit of fun. But just a hint. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★½ “Lamb” (R; 106 minutes; in Icelandic, with subtitles): Director Valdimar Jóhannsson’s strange, riveting tale — about two sheep farmers (Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guonason) who become the adoptive parents of a newborn creature (rendered as a marvelous combination of digital effects and puppetry) — is the most assured debut in the supernatural thriller genre (it’s not a horror movie) since “The Witch” five years ago. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune