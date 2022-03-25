★★★ (out of four) “The Lost City” (PG-13; 112 minutes): How charming is this jungle adventure? So charming that Brad Pitt, who pops by for an extended cameo, is not even the most charming person in it. Sandra Bullock, as a reclusive author, and Channing Tatum, as the model for her book series, take hold of the material and turn it into an enchanted screwball. The comic chemistry between these two is off the charts. Here’s hoping they team up again, immediately; we need them. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★ “Infinite Storm” (R; 104 minutes): This surprisingly quiescent film is based on the true story of an experienced hiker who encounters not only a blizzard but a dazed and underdressed man she has to help down a mountain. The movie’s inertness certainly isn’t the fault of Naomi Watts, who more than holds our focus. It’s a harrowing, life-or-death story that has been drained of power to score melodramatic points that feel — however true — unearned. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post