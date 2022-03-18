★★★ (out of four) “The Outfit” (R; 104 minutes): Mark Rylance, as tailor Leonard Burling, anchors Graham Moore’s effective little crime drama, creating a character with unexpected layers. “I don’t want to be involved,” he tells one of his gangster clients, “in whatever it is that you do.” It’s clear that he knows exactly what they do; he’s just choosing to pretend he doesn’t. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “X” (R; 105 minutes): In Houston 1979, a small film crew arrives to make a porn film in a rented cottage on a farm belonging to an older couple. What could possibly go wrong? But in Ti West’s “X,” it’s never in doubt that a bloodbath is to follow. The aftermath is glimpsed in the movie’s opening scene. Sex has long been a punishable offense in slasher movies, but “X” cleverly flips the script. The movie turns tired formulas new in this gory struggle between young and old. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press