★★★½ (out of four) “Jackass Forever” (R; 96 minutes): This deep into the franchise, most of you have probably already decided how funny you find scatological and pain-based humor. But even “Jackass” newbies would probably admit that Johnny Knoxville and his gang seem to be having the time of their lives. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Hau Chu, The Washington Post

★ “Moonfall” (PG-13; 124 minutes): When it comes to depictions of world-ending destruction, nobody does it bigger and better than Roland Emmerich. He’s been at it since “Independence Day” in 1996. But this … this … well, this is comedy. Laugh-out-loud, I-can’t-believe-they-dared-do-that comedy on a gargantuan scale. I’m not sure Emmerich exactly intended it that way, but come on. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times