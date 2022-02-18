★★★ (out of four) “Dog” (PG-13; 101 minutes): Simple title. Simple plot (road trip). Simply put, the combination makes for a well-crafted comedy with teeth, thanks largely to star and co-director Channing Tatum. He plays an Army Ranger who reluctantly agrees to take the title character, a war hero named Lulu, to Arizona for a funeral. Through it all, he balances exasperation, an easygoing lightheartedness and a deep empathy for his character’s and Lulu’s inner turmoil. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Uncharted” (PG-13; 116 minutes): While this film should be a rip-roaring adventure, to find a treasure trove of gold, it neither rips nor roars. Instead, it’s a rather basic travelogue through various far-flung locations, filled with riddles, puzzles, symbols, keys and historical fun facts, like a “Da Vinci Code” with abs. If it survives on one thing, it’s the charming banter between Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service