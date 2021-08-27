★★★½ “Candyman” (R; 91 minutes): There’s an urban legend that says if you repeat the name “Candyman” aloud five times in front of a mirror, you summon a hook-handed killer. After seeing Nia DaCosta’s film of the same name, you’ll never be tempted to do that. You might even not want anything sweet again. Heck, cancel Halloween. Equal parts cerebral, political and gross-out, “Candyman” is a worthy addition to the library of top-notch social thrillers being built by Jordan Peele. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Show caption

★★½ “Flag Day” (R; 108 minutes): Sean Penn directs this family drama in the key of anguish. He puts the spotlight on a woman (real-life daughter Dylan Penn). Her life is thrust into turmoil by the actions of an incorrigibly irresponsible man. The man is her father, played by Penn. The story, which jumps back and forth between the ‘70s and the ‘90s, is adapted from Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.” If it had a subtitle it would be “You Only Hurt the One You Love.” Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Opening soon

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s latest superhero movie, is opening Thursday, Sept. 2, at Seattle- area theaters. For a review, click here or pick up a copy of Weekend Plus next Friday, Sept. 3.