Seattle has long embraced the shadowy lure of film noir. Not exactly a genre, film noir has been described as a style, an attitude, a movement, even an era of Hollywood filmmaking. It’s a particular strain of cinema that, beginning in the early 1940s, delved into the dark corners of American life. Largely (though not exclusively) found in crime melodramas, murder mysteries and gangster thrillers, noir was the flip side of the dream factory fantasies, not just desperate criminals and coldblooded killers but films about disillusionment with the American dream and the dark impulses bubbling under the surface of suburban life.

The cynical, often ferocious edge to the films give the classic films a modern sensibility that attracts younger viewers as well as veteran fans and the distinctive style, with characters swallowed up in inky shadows or picked out of the dark in slashes of light that slice up the frame, add to the sense of desperation and danger. Audiences responded. Seattle became home to the longest continuously running film noir series, which ran for more than 40 seasons at Seattle Art Museum, and the first stop when San Francisco’s long-running Noir City festival took its show on the road. This month, Seattle celebrates its 15th Noir City, and this time out it narrows its focus. All 18 features are from a single year: 1948, around the midpoint of the noir era.

It kicks off at SIFF Cinema Egyptian on Feb. 10 with “Key Largo,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, and Orson Welles’ “The Lady From Shanghai,” with Rita Hayworth in a rare femme fatale role. The former, directed by John Huston, co-stars Edward G. Robinson as an exiled gangster who holds the couple hostage in a rundown Florida hotel while a hurricane rages outside. Metaphors abound in this drama seeped in the disenchantment of post-World War II America. The latter is a bizarre, baroque thriller that flopped on its original release but became a cult favorite for its labyrinthine storytelling, wildly eccentric characters, and dazzling funhouse finale.

Leaning toward a more realistic style are “Call Northside 777” (Feb. 13), starring James Stewart as a reporter on a mission to save an innocent man convicted of murder, and “The Naked City” (Feb. 15), which follows a murder investigation into the streets of New York City to give it a documentary texture. The matter-of-fact presentation of the dreary footwork and frustrating dead ends faced by the detectives practically invented the police procedural and inspired scores of TV cop shows.

Noir City is also the rare festival that offers audiences a chance to see classic movies on the big screen. Once commonplace in the Seattle cinema scene, such opportunities are now relatively rare. Noir City not only brings classic cinema back to the theater, it offers more than half of the selections on 35mm film. It’s an opportunity for contemporary audiences to experience the texture of actual celluloid — film grain rather than digital pixels — that original audiences saw.

Among the films screening on 35mm film are “They Live by Night” (Feb. 12), a tender, tragic proto-“Bonnie and Clyde” story that presents its young outlaws as innocents born in an outlaw culture, and “Sleep, My Love” (Feb. 14), a romantic thriller in the “Gaslight” vein starring Claudette Colbert as an heiress whose blackouts become increasingly terrifying. And for the classic urban noir of betrayal and desperation, there’s “Cry of the City” (Feb 15), a gangster drama set in the urban jungle and seeped in corruption, psychosis and the stylized presentation of New York at night where the predators come out to hunt.

Film noir was never just one thing — its influence touched almost every genre in Hollywood at some point — and this series embraces many of its faces, from the above-mentioned realist cop dramas and romantic thrillers to “The Big Clock” (Feb. 11), a wickedly clever twist on the classic murder mystery; “So Evil My Love” (Feb. 14), which adds a noir sensibility to a British Gothic drama in Victorian England; and “Unfaithfully Yours” (Feb. 11), which re-imagines a tale of suspicion and revenge as a noir comedy.

Film Noir Foundation founder Eddie Muller will introduce each screening during the opening weekend. Local authors and noir aficionados Vince and Rosemarie Keenan will take over hosting duties Feb. 13-16.

Noir City All screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E. Pine St., Seattle. Individual tickets: $15 ($10 for SIFF members); passes for all 18 programs: $150 ($100 for SIFF members). Full schedule and where you can purchase advance tickets: siff.net/programs/noir-city More

Full schedule

Friday, Feb. 10

6:30 p.m.: “Key Largo” (35mm)

9 p.m. “The Lady From Shanghai”

Saturday, Feb. 11

1 p.m.: “Larceny” (35mm)

3:15 p.m.: “The Spiritualist” (35mm)

6 p.m.: “The Big Clock”

8:30 p.m.: “Unfaithfully Yours”

Sunday, Feb. 12

1 p.m.: “They Live by Night” (35mm)

3:30 p.m.: “Raw Deal”

6 p.m.: “Hollow Triumph” (35mm)

8:15 p.m.: “Kiss the Blood Off My Hands” (35mm)

Monday, Feb. 13

6 p.m.: “The Hunted” (35mm)

8:30 p.m.: “Call Northside 777”

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6 p.m.: “So Evil My Love” (35mm)

8:45 p.m.: “Sleep, My Love” (35mm)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

6 p.m.: “The Naked City”

8:30 p.m.: “Cry of the City” (35mm)

Thursday, Feb. 16