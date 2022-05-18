With outdoor mask mandates lifted but coronavirus cases ticking up once more, seeing a movie outside is perhaps the least anxiety-inducing way you can take in a movie in person with anyone else this summer.

So here are 10 places you can walk, bus, drive or even sail to, that are showing everything from classics like “Labyrinth” starring David Bowie, to fresh blockbusters like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by classic superhero filmmaker Sam Raimi.

Around Western Washington

Movies at the Mural

Mural Amphitheater, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; seattlecenter.com. Free. Movies start about 9 p.m. when the sun is going down, each Saturday from the last weekend of July through the end of August. Each feature is preceded by a short film by students at Cornish College for the Arts; titles include “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Aug. 6), “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (Aug. 13) and “In the Heights” (Aug. 27).

Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor/. $30 per car. Currently screening movies starting at sundown Wednesday and Thursday, through June 23; titles include “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (May 26), “Labyrinth” (June 2) and “Napoleon Dynamite” (June 16).

Friday Night Flicks in Auburn

Various locations; auburnwa.gov. Free. Three Friday nights in July and August around sundown. Titles include “Sing 2” (July 29) at Lea Hill Park, 31693 124th Ave. S.E.; “Encanto” (Aug. 5) at Sunset Park, 1420 69th St. S.E.; and “Remember the Titans” (Aug. 12) at Les Gove Park, 910 Ninth St. S.E.

Sail-In Cinema in Everett

1200 Millwright Loop W., Everett; portofeverett.com. Free. Screening family-friendly movies Friday nights starting at sundown, mid-July to mid-August.

America’s Car Museum in Tacoma

2702 E. D St., Tacoma; americascarmuseum.org. Free; donations “gratefully accepted.” Screening four Disney and Marvel movies Saturdays from mid-July to mid-August; gates open at 5 p.m.; first-come, first-served parking with a picnic area in front of screen for walkers and bikers. Movies start after sundown; titles include “Encanto” (July 16), “Jungle Cruise” (July 29) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Aug. 19).

Marysville Movies in the Park

6915 Amar Road, Marysville; marysvillewa.gov. Free. Screening PG and PG-13 movies on Saturdays from mid-July to mid-August at 9 p.m. Titles include “Jungle Cruise” (July 23), “Cruella” (Aug. 6) and “San Andreas” (Aug. 13).

Drive-in theaters around the state

With more blockbusters starting to hit theaters this summer after the last two coronavirus-affected years, these farther-afield theaters are great spots to see new releases if you want the full drive-in movie experience.



Skyline Drive-In Theater

182 S.E. Brewer Road, Shelton, Mason County; 360-426-4707; skylinedrive-in.com. $8 per person (12 and up).

Rodeo Drive-In

7369 Highway 3 S.W., Bremerton; 360-698-6030; rodeodrivein.com. $12 per person ($7 for children under 12 and ages 55 and up).

Blue Fox Drive-In Theater

1403 N. Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor; 360-675-5667; bluefoxdrivein.com. $7 per person (11 and up).

Wheel-In Motor Movie

210 Theatre Road, Port Townsend; 360-385-0859; ptwheelinmotormovie.com. $12 per person ($8 for children under 12 and ages 55 and up).