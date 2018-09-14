What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “A Simple Favor” (R; 116 minutes): The cast of Paul Feig’s sly thriller/comedy is a joy, particularly Anna Kendrick, perfectly cast as a mommy vlogger whose best friend (Blake Lively) goes missing. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “Pick of the Litter” (not rated, for general audiences; 80 minutes): The utterly charming documentary, which follows five puppies who enter guide-dog training, reveals something deeply moving in between the cute-puppy moments: the bond between dogs and their humans. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “White Boy Rick” (R; 111 minutes): In director Yann Demange’s drama about the hard life of a teenage drug dealer in 1980s Detroit, despair hangs heavy in the air. Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bel Powley star. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “The Predator” (R; 107 minutes): From writer-director Shane Black comes the latest installment in the franchise, featuring alien menaces that hunt humans with R-rated relish. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

★★ “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” (PG-13; 98 minutes): The faith-based sequel serves as a bit of a coda to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 film about the amazing World War II survival story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini (Samuel Hunt). It focuses on PTSD and the difficulties of normal life after surviving events that are very much not normal. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

Also opening

“I Am Not a Witch” (not rated, for mature audiences; 93 minutes): Rungano Nyoni’s grimly absurdist debut feature tells the story of an orphan, Shula (Maggie Mulubwa), accused of witchcraft in modern Zambia. She eventually winds up in the care of a man (Henry B.J. Phir) who works for a ministry of tourism and recognizes her potential for business. The film is perhaps overly repetitive in emphasizing Shula’s inability to escape exploitation, but the story is put across with formal confidence and real originality. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. In English and Nyanja, with English subtitles. Northwest Film Forum. — Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times

“Let the Corpses Tan” (not rated, for mature audiences; 92 minutes): It’s a gorgeous, nasty valentine to a bygone era of European crime thrillers and Westerns, set over the course of a trigger-happy day for a gang of thieves hiding out on the Corsican coast. In French, with English subtitles. The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Grand Illusion. — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

“American Chaos” (R; 90 minutes): Documentary filmmaker James D. Stern travels across the country, six months before the 2016 presidential election, asking potential voters about their feelings for candidate Donald Trump. Varsity.

“Mandy” (not rated, for mature audiences; 121 minutes): After a couple’s peaceful existence is savagely destroyed by a cult, a broken and haunted man (Nicolas Cage) seeks revenge. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Where Hands Touch” (PG-13; 122 minutes): This story concerns a biracial teen (Amandla Stenberg) struggling for survival in Nazi Germany. Multiple theaters.