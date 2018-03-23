Here's what's happening on the movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of some of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Unsane” (R; 98 minutes): If you only know Claire Foy from her regal performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” seeing her in Steven Soderbergh’s thriller is … well, it’s unnerving, just like the movie. Full review. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “Pacific Rim Uprising” (PG-13; 111 minutes): Monster-movie fans will get their money’s worth from this action-packed but quite silly sequel to 2013’s “Pacific Rim.” Full review. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “The Leisure Seekers” (R; 112 minutes): It seems like fun, doesn’t it, to take a road trip with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland? Maybe not. “The Leisure Seeker” takes that pleasant-sounding premise and squishes it, slowly, in its heavy hands. Full review. — Moira Macdonald,

★★ “Sherlock Gnomes” (PG; 89 minutes): It’s a fairly serviceable animated feature, with a few inspired elements, and more than enough gnome puns to go around. Johnny Depp as Sherlock and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Watson lead the voice cast. Full review. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★½ “Midnight Sun” (PG-13; 91 minutes): Former Disney star Bella Thorne gets in on the sick-teen-romance action playing an 18-year-old afflicted with xeroderma pigmentosum, which means she’s hypersensitive to the sun. The film’s biggest problem is that Thorne has more chemistry with Rob Riggle, as her dad, than she does with Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnie). Full review. — Katie Walsh

Also opening

★★★½ “Goldstone” (R; 110 minutes): Filmmaker Ivan Sen is a quadruple threat as writer, director, composer and cinematographer of this wily Australian thriller, which played at the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival. Corrupt forces are at work in a desolate desert mining town where the mayor (Jacki Weaver) is smiling, cake-baking evil incarnate and the lone local policeman (a cagey Alex Russell) may be not be squeaky clean himself. When an outsider “blackfella” detective (Aaron Pedersen) comes to investigate the disappearance of a young Chinese woman, things get sticky. Meridian. — Michael Upchurch, Special to The Seattle Times

“Flower” (R; 90 minutes): Max Winkler’s film — like its pushy 17-year-old heroine, Erica (Zoey Deutch) — has a dirty mouth and a strutting confidence. Cruelly amoral and only marginally credible, “Flower” is nevertheless wildly entertaining and at times even touching. Erica is a smart, damaged bully whose father is in prison and whose mother, Laurie (the great Kathryn Hahn), would rather befriend than parent. When Laurie’s boyfriend and his deeply troubled son (Tim Heidecker and Joey Morgan) move in, the narrative dives off a cliff. Even so, the fall is propelled by such zippy dialogue and unexpectedly sweet moments that you may not care. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Dine-In Seattle 10 (21+), Meridian. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“Tehran Taboo” (not rated, for mature audiences; 90 minutes; in Persian, with English subtitles): Ali Soozandeh’s film gains much of its power from its use of rotoscoping, a form of animation in which the drawing is done over filmed actors. What is provocative about the technique here is that it’s a sort of workaround — a way for Soozandeh to tell a story that he says would have been impossible to film in Tehran. An ensemble piece (and European production, despite the Persian dialogue), the movie lays bare the double standards that surround sex in Iran. It aims to expose systemic hypocrisy; in that respect, it is brisk and bracing. Grand Illusion. — Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” (PG-13; 106 minutes): Andrew Hyatt’s biblical drama covers the story of Paul (played by James Faulkner), who goes from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. Jim Caviezel co-stars as Saint Luke. Several theaters.

“Back to Burgundy” (not rated, for mature audiences; 114 minutes): Three siblings (Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot and François Civil) reunite at their home in picturesque Burgundy to save the family vineyard in director Cédric Klapisch’s tale. In French, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown.