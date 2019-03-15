What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Five Feet Apart” (PG-13; 116 minutes): Director Justin Baldoni’s cystic-fibrosis romantic drama, a take on “Romeo and Juliet,” feels like a real evolution in the sick-teen movie genre, because it’s actually a great movie that just happens to be about sick teens — anchored by a pair of excellent performances by Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★★ “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” (PG; 89 minutes): Sophia Lillis steps into the teen sleuth’s shoes and brings an unbridled energy that makes her character easy to like. The problem here is with the script. It takes a fun mystery and turns it into a writing blunder. Full review. Multiple theaters.

★★ “The Wedding Guest” (R; 96 minutes): This road movie, which takes a hired kidnapper (played by Dev Patel) and a bride-to-be (Radhika Apte) from Pakistan to India by car and train and bus, winds up going nowhere special. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Wonder Park” (PG; 86 minutes): Genuine wonderment is in short supply in this colorful, predictable animated movie about an imaginative little girl whose dream of a fabulous amusement park comes to life. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

★★ “Giant Little Ones” (R; 94 minutes): This coming-out drama, about two high-school best buddies (Josh Wiggins and Darren Mann), has one problem — no one actually comes out. Full review. Pacific Place. — Mark Jenkins, The Washington Post

Also opening

“Birds of Passage” (not rated, for mature audiences; 125 minutes): An indigenous family in Colombia gets caught up in the booming business of selling marijuana. In English, Wayuu and Spanish with subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Captive State” (PG-13; 109 minutes): Residents of a Chicago neighborhood deal with life under extraterrestrial rule in director Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller. John Goodman, Ashton Sanders and Vera Farmiga star. Multiple theaters.

“Finding Steve McQueen” (R; 91 minutes): Mark Steven Johnson directs this crime story about a gang of thieves trying to steal millions in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon. The cast includes Travis Fimmel, William Fichtner and Forest Whitaker. Varsity.

“Iceman” (not rated, for mature audiences; 96 minutes): A Neolithic leader seeks vengeance for the massacre of his clan and the desecration of its holy shrine. In early Rhaetic (an ancient language); no subtitles. Grand Illusion.

“Superpower Dogs 3D” (G; 45 minutes): IMAX documentary features some real-life four-legged heroes. Boeing IMAX Theater at Pacific Science Center.