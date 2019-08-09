Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★ “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (PG; 105 minutes): Based on the bestselling novel, this mostly feels like a sentimental slog, punctuated by (admittedly adorable) very long close-ups of a handsome doggy face. It’ll be movie comfort food for some viewers. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Brian Banks” (PG-13; 99 minutes): Based on a true story, and anchored by a charismatic lead performance by Aldis Hodge in the title role, this multifaceted drama uses the framework of a courtroom procedural not to thrill but to explore how our criminal-justice system casts aside some of the same people it should protect. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Alan Zilberman, The Washington Post

★ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG; 102 minutes): This live-action version of the animated hit TV series “Dora the Explorer” has a warning for all who venture into the theater: Sometimes it’s better to stay home. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Kristen Page-Kirby, The Washington Post

★★ “ECCO” (R; 123 minutes): This handsome-looking Seattle-set thriller, directed by a University of Washington alum and starring another, is a puzzlement from start until virtually its finish. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “The Kitchen” (R; 103 minutes): This drama about mob wives who take over the family business pales in comparison to last year’s excellent “Widows.” But the three women at its center, played by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, make it watchable. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

Also opening

“A Faithful Man” (not rated, 75 minutes): It takes confidence and a healthy amount of narcissism to direct yourself in a farce about two women who engage in competitive psychological gamesmanship for the pleasure of your company. Director and star Louis Garrel plays with the premise’s surface egotism in funny, understated ways in this low-key, engaging comedy. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings.) In French with English subtitles. Northwest Film Forum.

“Echo in the Canyon” (PG-13, 82 minutes): A look at how musical groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas & the Papas birthed the beginnings of the Laurel Canyon music scene and how the echo of these artists’ creations reverberated across the world. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

★★★ “Piranhas” (not rated, 105 minutes): Based on the novel by Roberto Saviano, this film centers on the charismatic 15-year-old leader of an adolescent gang and his meteoric rise in the Mafia-like ranks of a crime syndicate in Naples. Director Claudio Giovannesi elicits powerfully believable and naturalistic performances from his young cast of mostly nonactors, telling a story that is brisk and unfussy, yet polished. Reviewed by The Washington Post. In Italian with English subtitles. Grand Illusion.

“The Reports on Sarah and Saleem” (not rated, 127 minutes): When a Jewish woman and Palestinian man who are having an extra-marital affair are seen together in public, it results in political espionage. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13, 111 minutes): A group of teens investigates the mysterious deaths in their small town in this adaptation of the children’s book series. Movie-monster master Guillermo del Toro co-wrote the screenplay. Multiple theaters.

Upcoming festival

The second North Bend Film Fest takes place Aug. 15-18. For schedule and ticket information, go to northbendfilmfest.com.