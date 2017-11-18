Seattle has embraced AC/DC since its early days. The band came to Western Washington many times over the decades — with blatant lyrics, stage howitzers and at least one striptease. With the death of co-founder Malcolm Young, we take a trip down three-chord rock memories.

This was Saturday’s most memorable headline for many of you: “AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcom Young dies at 64.”

When it comes to AC/DC, the Australian band that goes back four decades and has sold more than 200 million albums, Seattle rock fans have always stood up to be counted with the group. They’ve always been up for its pounding, straight-ahead riffs and stick-it attitude.

This area — the machinist families in Everett, the Eastside suburban kids, the Seattle restless teens, the Puyallup main-street cruisers — “it was one of the first American markets to embrace the band.”

That’s from Beau Phillips, who from 1978 to 1992 was program director and then general manager of KISW, “The Rock.” He’s now a marketing consultant in Washington, D.C.

He remembers, “It’s funny, other radio program directors used to laugh at us. It’s three-chord rock ’n’ roll for mouth-breathing, knuckle-dragging rock fans.”

Other music genres came and went.

But the original AC/DC fans never drifted away. They just started taking their kids to the shows, everybody in black T-shirts.

Here’s a trip through The Seattle Times archives to remember the band’s Western Washington appearances. The early reviews weren’t always kind. The critics came around, though.

• Sept. 2, 1978: Seattle Times rock critic Patrick MacDonald interviews drummer Bon Scott and guitarist Angus Young (who co-founded the band with his brother, Malcolm) at a downtown restaurant. His views of the group evolve over the years.

“The tour publicist was very fearful that they might not behave themselves at the restaurant. But Young and Scott, who were the only ones who showed up, were models of decorum. The did talk in crude terms about various ‘birds’ they encountered on the tour and told improbable horror stories about Aborigines and headhunters, but for the most part their talk was similar to that of any other band that wants to make it big.”

• Feb. 10, 1982: MacDonald reviews a Seattle Center Coliseum show. “AC/DC is so bad that it’s good. The band is base, puerile, sexist, one-dimensional and unoriginal; but something about its irreverence, humor and hedonism strikes a responsive chord in my soul. It’s probably leftover prepubescent rebelliousness. There is every reason to hate AC/DC, but, because it doesn’t take itself seriously, the band is amusing, sometimes even fascinating.”

• Feb. 11, 1982: A news story notes, “Concert injuries prompt security review at the Seattle Center Coliseum. (John) Tyers, public-information officer for the Center, said some of the young people had been lined up outside the Coliseum since late Tuesday night … medics on the scene treated 24 cases … caused by alcohol, drug overdoses and cuts from bottles brought into the building …”

• Oct. 14, 1983: MacDonald writes, “The Tacoma Dome got its rock baptism of fire last night. As if on cue, a bright red flare shot up from the crowd during AC/DC’s song ‘This House Is On Fire,’ and ignited part of the six-acre wooden ceiling.

“ … AC/DC was its usual bad self, doing blatant songs about sex and violence … Angus Young, the guitarist, used to moon the audience. Last night he did a full-fledged strip tease, dropping his drawers twice.”

• Aug. 20, 1986: Of a return engagement at the Tacoma Dome, MacDonald writes, “AC/DC doesn’t even try to be contemporary, never venturing from the tried-and-true formula that has served it well for a dozen years.”

• June 10, 1988:“ … Being a classic band, it has developed a performance pattern from which it hardly ever deviates … Guitarist Angus Young will wear an English schoolboy’s uniform … Eight to 10 extras will appear dressed exactly like him … Singer Brian Johnson will ride on Young’s shoulders. A huge bell will descend from the ceiling for ‘Hells Bells.’ Angus Young will moon the audience.”

• Jan. 17, 1991: As Operation Desert Storm is launched and the U.S. goes to war against Iraq, AC/DC is back and reviewer Tom Phalen writes, “If you’re a young American headbanger and your country has just gone to war, you probably want to be at a heavy-metal concert where the band has howitzers. If you were at the AC/DC concert in the Tacoma Dome last night, you were at the right place.

“Rock has always been a metaphor for sex, and AC/DC songs have always seemed to meet that metaphor at its base level. But last night those same songs seemed more battle calls than mating calls. Perhaps it’s that the band played simple, repetitious, anthem-like marching tunes with a slapshot beat. Perhaps it’s because the imagery includes saluting and heat seekers and highways to hell and dirty deeds done cheap.”

• Feb. 5, 2016: “The veteran band hasn’t lost its edge and was just as solid as it was on its 2008 tour, with no concessions to age,” writes Gene Stout.

“Concertgoers sported ‘Tacoma or Bust’ T-shirts and ubiquitous, blinking-red devil horns (an AC/DC tradition), lending an eerie glow to the auditorium. Fans spanned several generations … Audience arm-pumping during ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ could have powered a locomotive.”

If you were a 16-year-old boy in 1982, you’re an over-50 man now.

You know why you read this story all the way to the end. ’Cause you remember.

More from that Feb. 10, 1982, review: “ … the capacity crowd — mostly teen males — was ready for action. The pent-up energy was palpable.”