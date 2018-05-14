Chloe and Lucifer capture a killer in what could be the series’ last episode because the show’s renewal is uncertain.

“Lucifer”

The finale of season three of fantasy police-procedural drama series adapted from the DC comic book about Lucifer Morningstar, the devil, who’s bored as the lord of hell and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he ends up running a nightclub and becoming a consultant to the LAPD. The series’ renewal is uncertain because of recent declining ratings. Chloe and Lucifer take down a killer while Maze works to fix a fractured friendship; Chloe sees things clearly; 9 p.m. Monday on KCPQ.

Also on Monday

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Supergirl and Alex work to keep Ruby safe from Reign and look to Sam’s mother for help.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top eight perform for the judges.

“Dancing with the Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Pairs of professional dancers and celebrities compete in a ballroom-dancing competition; they’re guided by charismatic experts along the way.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): The show goes to Newport, Rhode Island, exploring the history of items like a Tiffany vase and a diamond pin.

“Man With A Plan,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): In a new episode, Adam and Andi set Adam’s boss up on a date to cheer her up.

“Superior Donuts,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Season two finale, renewal uncertain. Life-changing decisions must be made after an armed robbery at the doughnut shop.

“The Resident,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The finale of season one wraps up with a dramatic attempt to save Nic by Conrad, who calls in a favor from someone he hadn’t planned; Micah has heart complications again; series renewed for next season.

“Food Paradise,” 10 p.m. (COOKING): An episode all about mac ‘n’ cheese; sharp cheddar with meaty chili; five-cheese with lobster; barbecue with pulled pork.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.