PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who used to operate a popular YouTube channel featuring children has been indicted on charges that she abused and kidnapped five of her seven adopted children.

The indictment filed Monday mirrors some charges brought last week against Machelle Hobson.

The alleged abuse by Hobson includes causing the children to suffer malnourishment, striking them with clothes hangers, forcing them to take ice baths and pepper-spraying their faces.

Hobson attorney Richard Scherb didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it didn’t have direct evidence that Hobson was abusing two of the adopted children, both of whom are aged 3.

Hobson is accused of forcing the children to participate in the production of the videos.

Advertising

YouTube has since terminated the channel.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.