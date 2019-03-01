Moira's Seattle Times Book Club will be having its discussion of Michael Ondaatje's "Warlight" starting at noon on Tuesday, March 5.

Bookmark this page: This is where Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be having its discussion, starting at noon on Tuesday, March 5, of Michael Ondaatje’s “Warlight.” We’ll be chatting in the comments below; feel free to leave a question or a thought about the book before the discussion begins. I’ll arrive online promptly at noon Tuesday to facilitate the discussion, and am very curious to see how this will go — this is a first for me! Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the book.

A note, for all who joined the club via Facebook: We had initially thought to have our discussion on Facebook, but have since decided to hold the discussion on our Seattle Times site so that those who aren’t on Facebook can join in. (We’ll see how it goes; this first edition of the book club is, as I’ve said before, a work in progress!) But the Facebook Moira’s Book Club group — a closed group monitored by Seattle Times editors — is alive and well, and I’ll continue to post there frequently. If you’d like to join, here’s the link: facebook.com/groups/stbooks/

Reminder to all who plan to join the discussion: This page, and the Facebook group, is a spoiler-free zone until noon on Tuesday, at which time those who haven’t finished the book will need to be aware that some of us may want to discuss the ending and other potentially revealing content. Also, a reminder that the discussion will be moderated, and off-topic comments (that is, comments that aren’t about the book) may be deleted. Any questions? Shoot them to me here or at mmacdonald@seattletimes.com, and I look forward to chatting on Tuesday!