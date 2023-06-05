Staff Picks

An epic novel, a Tom Cruise blockbuster and a big dance festival are among the supersized options in books, movies and dance for the next few weeks. Here are just a few highlights.

Books

Abraham Verghese, “The Covenant of Water”

Verghese (“Cutting for Stone”) sets his new epic novel in Kerala in South India, from 1900 to 1977, following three generations of a family who suffer from an unusual affliction: Every generation, at least one member dies from drowning. It’s the current Oprah’s Book Club selection, and a New York Times bestseller.

7 p.m. June 13; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (registration requested); spl.org

Victor Luckerson, “Built From the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street”

Journalist Luckerson’s debut nonfiction book is a story of community: a Black neighborhood that has spent a century reckoning with the legacy of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. The author will speak in conversation with local journalist Marcus Harrison Green.

7 p.m. June 13; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; elliottbaybook.com

Advertising

Michael Finkel, “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession“

The author of “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” returns with another remarkable nonfiction tale. This one’s about French master criminal Stéphane Breitwieser, who stole more than 300 works of art from dozens of European museums and never tried to sell any of them; he was, it seems, motivated by the love of beautiful things.

7 p.m. July 13; Third Place Books Ravenna, 6504 20th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (registration requested); thirdplacebooks.com

Movies

“Elemental”

Pixar’s latest sounds fairly high-concept, but then again so did “Monsters, Inc.” This time around, Pixar veteran Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur”) directs a tale that takes place in a city where everyone is made up of one of the four elements — earth, air, fire, water — and a fire/water duo learn what they have in common. Could be sweet, right?

Opens June 15 at multiple theaters

“Past Lives”

Celine Song’s gentle, wistful romance opened the Seattle International Film Festival last month, and now returns for a regular run — and it’s absolutely worth marking your calendars. It’s the tale of two childhood friends from South Korea, Nora and Hae Sung, who reconnect two decades after Nora’s family has immigrated to North America, and it’s a take-your-breath-away lovely meditation on life, love and roads not taken.

Opens June 15 at SIFF Cinema Uptown

“Asteroid City”

Wes Anderson’s latest sounds like it will be very, very Wes Anderson — and by this point, you know whether that’s your jam or not. It’s definitely mine: I love Anderson’s quirkily delicate storytelling, his way of assembling a vast company of great character actors, his self-conscious yet breezy style. This film, taking place at a Junior Stargazers convention in the mid-’50s, features appearances by Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Tilda Swinton and Jeffrey Wright — to name just a few.

Advertising

Opens June 22 at multiple theaters.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

Despite a title that simultaneously has too much and not enough punctuation, the latest in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster franchise should be one heck of an adrenaline rush. I just watched the trailer, which is full of Cruise driving, running, riding a motorcycle off a cliff, and intently flexing his jaw at people, and I may need to go lie down.

Opens July 13 at multiple theaters.

Dance

Seattle International Dance Festival

A tradition since 2006, this year’s edition brings an eclectic assortment of contemporary dance, which includes multiple local companies as well as guest artists from around the world. The second weekend features a South Korean Fest, with three visiting companies from that country: Unplugged Bodies, Project Artdock and KIMI Dance.

June 10-18; Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle) and Seattle Central College’s Erickson Theater (1524 Harvard Ave., Seattle); premium pass $150 (includes drinks and snacks), all-access pass $95, individual tickets $25; seattleidf.org

Next Step

A good place to spot up-and-coming dancemakers: In this annual showcase, Pacific Northwest Ballet company dancers Mark Cuddihee, Kyle Davis, Zsilas Michael Hughes, Noah Martzall, Joh Morrill, Miles Pertl and James Kirby Rogers present new choreographic works, performed by PNB School’s Professional Division students.

7:30 p.m. June 16; McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $30; pnb.org