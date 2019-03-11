NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat’s wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.
Pirro questioned whether Omar’s wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that’s antithetical to the United States constitution.
Fox issued a statement saying it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s remarks on her Saturday night show.
The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.
