Johnny Miller’s final broadcast as NBC’s golf analyst will be during the third round of the Phoenix Open.
The network said Wednesday that it will honor Miller during the Feb. 2 broadcast since the final round on Feb. 3 is about crowning a champion. The final round is on the same day as the Super Bowl.
Miller, who announced his retirement in September, has been NBC’s lead analyst since 1990 and has worked with announcer Dan Hicks since 2000. The Hicks-Miller duo holds the record for the longest-tenured 18th tower tandem in broadcast golf.
Paul Azinger will replace Miller as the network’s lead analyst. He will call the final round in Phoenix and will work his first full tournament Feb. 21-24 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
