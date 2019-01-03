LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller and Idris Elba are among the first presenters announced for next month’s Golden Globe Awards.
Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dick Van Dyke, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chrissy Metz, Felicity Huffman and Mike Myers.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards that will air Sunday on NBC.
The Globes show is also adding the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade that focuses on life achievement in television. The inaugural award will go to the 85-year-old Burnett, a five-time Globes winner.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Dubious Achievements: the best, worst and slyest from movies in 2018 VIEW
- Daryl Dragon, Captain of Captain & Tennille, dead at 76
- New on HBO in January 2019: 'True Detective,' 'Ocean's 8,' 'Brexit' and 'Tully'
- New on Hulu in January 2019: 'Annihilation,' 'The Commuter,' 'Support the Girls' and 'Lodge 49'
Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. The 69-year-old actor won a Globe in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart.”