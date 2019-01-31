MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City officials are predicting Alfonso Cuaron’s film “Roma” will sweep the Academy Awards and are already planning a mass celebration.

Mexicans traditionally gather at the city’s Independence Monument to celebrate victories in World Cup soccer matches. On Thursday, officials said they are already preparing to host a celebration for the Oscar wins at the monument, known as “the Angel.”

The city’s culture secretary says a route has already been planned from the Roma neighborhood — where the film is set and where the Oscar ceremony will be shown on big screens — to the monument.

Cuaron’s black-and-white film is up for honors that include best director and best picture.

Culture secretary Jose Alfonso Suarez predicts that “certainly it will be a clean sweep for us.”