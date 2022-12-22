Arts Spotlight

Editor’s Note: In this monthly feature, our arts and culture reporter takes a deeper look at the local arts scene, shining a spotlight on issues and trends, both local and national, and the arts makers in our community.

Attending the Seattle Art Fair for the first time earlier this year was an eye-opening experience. Yes, that’s in no small part because it was overwhelming in a not-quite-post-COVID-19 world to be in that kind of bustling crowd for the first time in literal years. However, it also felt like the first time since I arrived in Seattle from Chicago last January that I could really feel the kind of excitement this city could have around the arts, an excitement that had felt a bit muted up until that point as theater audiences and museum and gallery patrons cautiously made their way back out into the art world.

Ever since moving here, I feel like I’ve been searching for that buzz, that indication of what exhilarates the arts patrons in this city. Is it new work from some of Seattle’s outstanding local artists? Is it the chance to see works that have reached high levels of acclaim in other parts of the country or world? Is it seeing something unexpected and potentially imperfect, or is it just being able to relax knowing they’ll get to see something executed well? The Seattle Art Fair offered a little bit of all of the above. And as theaters in the city have begun to get back in the swing of things, so too do they (at least collectively).

I can’t pretend like I’ve figured it out yet. I still feel like I’m actively learning about the city’s arts scene, a scene that feels very much like it’s in flux as everyone reestablishes themselves. Looking back on when I joined the paper, I now realize that I had no idea what I was in store for in my first full year attending the arts in person since 2019. I wish I could say I’ve started to get my feet under me, but I think that for me and the Seattle arts scene, the ground may still be moving.

Changing of the guard

I have to couch all of my experiences so far in the knowledge that the arts scene could look very different in the coming years, thanks to changes at key leadership positions across the city. The Bellevue Arts Museum and Wing Luke Museum both welcomed new leaders in E. Michael Whittington and Joël Barraquiel Tan; Idris Goodwin joined Seattle Children’s Theatre; Village Theatre welcomed Adam Immerwahr, and Laura Lee moved to Village from ArtsWest; and José Carlos Diaz became the new deputy director of art at the Seattle Art Museum.

Then there were some internal moves, like the promotion of Wesley Frugé at Intiman Theatre following the departure of managing director Amy Zimerman and Sound Theatre’s recent announcement naming Shermona Mitchell co-artistic director alongside founding artistic director Teresa Thuman, a move that will also see Mitchell step down as the organization’s board president.

Looking ahead to next year, the Frye Art Museum and Seattle Rep will likely be looking to name permanent replacements for their recently departed leaders, CEO Joseph Rosa and artistic director Braden Abraham, respectively. Seattle Public Theater will be in a similar boat as artistic director Annie Lareau will step down at the end of the season due to ongoing health concerns. SAM should be looking for a new curator of Native American art following the announced departure of Barbara Brotherton, and 5th Avenue will need to look for a successor for longtime managing director Bernie Griffin, who will retire at the end of this season.

What I’m saying is, that’s quite a bit of change. Whatever the arts scene is now could completely shift by the end of next year as these new leaders — those announced and those yet to be determined — come in and really start to dig into their visions for the future of their organizations. Perhaps for some (all) of them, it’s a bit ambitious to expect drastically different art on stage and in galleries, but there’s always something exciting about someone new coming to the artistic table.

Memorable moments

I don’t really do “best of” lists or awards or anything, but there are a handful of productions that I’ll be carrying with me into 2023. Some of these are full productions that I wish folks outside of Seattle could have experienced and some are just aspects that play over and over in my head. Either way, these are my most memorable theater moments from 2022 (not counting any touring productions, sorry):

”Jesus Christ Superstar” at Reboot Theatre Company: I saw something around 90 shows this year, many of which I don’t write about and just see for fun. I was able to catch Reboot’s production late in its run and I found myself furiously writing in my notebook trying to remember all the fun little ways their choices made me see this musical anew — in particular, the ensemble acting as the press/paparazzi, depriving Jesus and Judas of even an ounce of privacy to deal with disagreements without a microphone in their faces.

”The Wiz” at 5th Avenue: You can reread my review if you’d like (and disagree if you’d like), but I stand by saying this was the best full production I saw in Seattle this year. What an incredibly difficult show executed so well. I’m glad Seattle got its own production before a new North American tour of the show, featuring new material from Amber Ruffin, hits the road in 2023, with an eye toward Broadway in 2024.

”Choir Boy” at ACT: I wish there was a recording of the music created by Jarron A. Williams, Donovan Mahannah, Kyle Ward, Nicholas Japaul Bernard and Brandon G. Stalling in this coproduction with 5th Avenue. Even re-listening to the brief clip included with the review of the show puts me right back in the theater enveloped by the incredible vocal talent of that cast. If anyone wants to build a production of Dave Malloy’s chamber choir, a cappella musical “Octet” around those performers, I’ll pre-order tickets. Just a free idea for local theater producers.

And finally, just a shoutout to all the theaters venturing off the beaten path this year, reminding audiences that some of the most intriguing work isn’t necessarily on the city’s largest stages. Shows like “Mrs. Caliban” at Book-It or “miku, and the gods.” at ArtsWest or “Not/Our Town” with Pony World Theatre all remind me what I love so much about theater. It’s always nice to have a perfectly executed, crisp piece of theater. But it’s also fine if theater is a bit rough around the edges, especially when it’s taking a swing at giving the audience something they likely haven’t seen before. If I have one hope for 2023, it’s more of that. More art that surprises, more art that challenges and more art that ventures to push us as audience members out of our comfort zone.