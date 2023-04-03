Since he was a teenager, David Song has loved debate. It helped him find his voice as a Chicago high school student for whom English was a second language, having emigrated with his family from South Korea as a child. It became a passion for him as an adult, first as a volunteer speech debate coach and then professionally, spending 10 years with the nonprofit Chicago Debates, an urban debate league that helps young people in Chicago schools realize their potential.

And now he hopes to bring lively debate to Town Hall Seattle as its new executive director. Song, who was chosen after a national search, will begin his new position April 24. He’ll be only the third executive director for the organization, a nonprofit that hosts hundreds of civic, arts and educational events every year in its historical building on First Hill. Song follows founding Executive Director David Brewster, who served in the position for seven years, and Wier Harman, who ended a 17-year tenure in December. (Christine Martin has been serving as interim executive director since then.)

“He stood out from the very first interview,” said Anita Mires, vice president of the Town Hall board and co-chair of the executive director search committee. “His positive energy was infectious. He was emotionally generous and intellectually curious. I think he understood what the platform that Town Hall offers and provides.” The committee was particularly impressed, Mires said, with Song’s experience with Chicago Debates, which involved “organizing very large events around the exploration of ideas from all points of view.”

“I feel like this is a job where I can use all of my skills in building nonprofits — as a fundraiser, as a leader, as a program director,” Song said in a telephone interview. But his background in arts and entertainment, including years studying violin and viola, as well as a stint as a professional stand-up comedian, also contribute to a good fit. The job, he noted, would “use my creative interests in a way that just seems really fun.”

A native of Seoul, South Korea, Song grew up in Pennsylvania and Chicago. After attending the University of Illinois (where, as student union lectures chair, he planned guest lectures for the entire campus) and graduating from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, he worked in the Chicago area — but eventually became drawn to Seattle, after his partner Cynthia moved here for a job seven years ago. Song visited Seattle often, and found his visits becoming more frequent. “Obviously because of my growing love for her, but a part it was that I also grew to love Seattle and view it as a place that I wanted to be my home.”

Advertising

After moving here in early 2020, Song worked as executive director of Kandelia, a nonprofit community organization that supports immigrant and refugee families and communities, and most recently as executive director of The Stability Network, an advocacy organization for people with mental health conditions.

As a new Seattleite, Song said, Town Hall was “one of those little treasures that I found … I loved the idea that here’s an organization that brings in the biggest name speakers and authors on their book tours but also makes space for all the local and community-based organizations, musicians and artists that deserve a platform.” He appreciated Town Hall’s commitment to accessibility, particularly its low ticket prices, and its way of bringing people together, to discuss shared interests.

Asked if there were any changes he hoped to bring to Town Hall in his tenure, Song said primarily he hopes to continue Harman’s legacy of creating “a place that is inclusive, accessible, a civic treasure.” Citing his love for debate, he’d like to see “many perspectives, including many points of view all over the political spectrum” expressed in Town Hall’s programs, hoping that might inspire audience members to “have a conversation in the lobby after an event, or grab a coffee after an event, and say, ‘I didn’t really agree with what that person said,’ or, ‘This is something that I never have experienced; what do you think?’ Those conversations, I think, are really rare and important and connect people in a way that we haven’t been connected in a while.”

Though audiences are returning to Town Hall, with events averaging at about 70% capacity, the organization has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Advancement director Kate Nagle-Caraluzzo said that an average pre-COVID season saw about 110,000 patrons through the doors; this season will bring closer to 85,000. But Song hopes to expand those numbers with an even more diverse audience.

“I spent most of my career giving voice to young people, particularly young people of color, listening to them and learning from them and finding what drives them intellectually and artistically,” he said. “That is going to be something that I really want to encourage and grow in our staff … to listen and talk to partners and community-based organizations and young people and learn what they’re interested in, and have programs that they’re excited about.”