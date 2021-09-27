Say hello to the Season 47 cast of “Saturday Night Live,” which includes familiar faces as well as some fresh talent.

Nearly every main cast member of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy program has agreed to return for the forthcoming season — except for Beck Bennett, who has exited the show after eight seasons, according to a casting announcement Monday by NBC.

“Love you, SNL,” wrote Bennett — known for his impersonations of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin — Monday on Instagram.

“Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.”

Also departing the series ahead of its 47th season is featured player Lauren Holt, who made her “SNL” debut last year. Reprising their roles as repertory players are Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor.

Fan favorites Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have been promoted this season from featured to repertory performers.

Advertising

Recent additions Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson are also staying on as featured players — joined as of Monday by newcomers Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Comedian, writer and director Athari hails from Los Angeles and has previously appeared in Funny or Die’s “The Coop,” as well as HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Nashville, Tennessee, comedian and actor James Austin Johnson’s resume includes TV roles on “Tuca & Bertie,” “Future Man” and “Adam Ruins Everything.” And Long Island comedian and visual artist Sherman is known for headlining her own traveling show, “Helltrap Nightmare.”

The trio of newbies will be introduced Saturday during the Season 47 premiere, hosted by “Loki” star Owen Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

NBC’s casting update comes about a week after “SNL” received the Emmy Award for variety sketch series at this year’s ceremony.

Other celebrities set to host “SNL” next month include reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian (with musical guest Halsey), “No Time to Die” star Ramy Malek (with musical guest Young Thug) and Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis (with musical guest Brandi Carlile).

Sudeikis was a repertory cast member on “SNL” from 2006 to 2013, after previously serving as a sketch writer and featured performer on the show.

———