Here’s the scene: Seattle’s arts sector is navigating rocky waters. Ticket sales remain down, artists are priced out of the city and a once-in-a-generation leadership change is happening among nonprofits. More than three years after the pandemic began, organizations struggle to reinvent themselves as old models falter. And while the arts are supposed to play a central role in Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to draw people downtown, exactly how that will happen is still being worked out.

Enter Gülgün Kayim, the new director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, a soft-spoken policy whiz from Minneapolis.

As the leader of Seattle’s office that gives out millions in grants to artists and cultural organizations, conducts research, helps shape policy and manages the city’s public art programs and various city-owned art spaces, Kayim will play a significant role in what happens next.

Since her July arrival from Minneapolis’ Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Kayim — a theater artist and experienced arts administrator long focused on economic sustainability for creative workers — has already jumped into the not-very-splashy but vital behind-the-scenes work of advocating for more funding. If the mayor’s proposed adjustments make it through the budget process unscathed by the end of November, the Office of Arts & Culture’s 2024 budget (which was passed in 2022) will grow from $17.4 million to $21.5 million. Much of that growth will go to additional grants, downtown activations and programming at King Street Station, the city-owned train station that’s also the arts office’s HQ and a future creative hub.

Kayim’s longer-range charge is to rebuild and reinvigorate the creative economy and make it more equitable. Internally, office staff are also looking to Kayim to rebuild trust with them and the wider arts community after a stormy few years.

Internal turmoil

It’s been a complicated few years for the Office of Arts & Culture, known as ARTS. As staff worked to get grants to artists and organizations hard hit by the pandemic, internal turmoil rocked the office.

First, its long-tenured director, Randy Engstrom, announced in December 2020 that he was leaving. After an interim director stepped in, Mayor Jenny Durkan appointed longtime local arts leader royal alley-barnes as the acting director in September 2021. Two co-chairs of the Seattle Arts Commission — an advisory board of citizen and industry volunteers that advises and supports the office — resigned in response, citing “grave concern” surrounding the lack of input from the commission in the decision.

During alley-barnes’ time in the role, the office directed more than $2.5 million in federal recovery funding to the creative sector on top of regular programming and grant cycles. Under alley-barnes’ leadership, the office also built out Hope Corps, a New Deal-style program aimed to put artists to work, hired creatives for a multimedia anti-gun violence campaign and converted the former Civic Partners grant program into Centering Art & Racial Equity, which will send at least $1.9 million to more than 200 local arts organizations every year between 2023 and 2025.

But internally, some staff struggled. In January of this year, 25 staffers — more than half of the office staff count at the time — sent (without names attached) a letter to the mayor’s office outlining concerns about the leadership of alley-barnes and deputy director Maritza Rivera. The letter, obtained by The Seattle Times through a records request, alleged mismanagement, a toxic work environment, low staff morale, and a disregard for policies that resulted in funding delays and “stalled and unsigned contracts that cause artists to lose work and income.”

In an interview, longtime ARTS staffer Otts Bolisay described the atmosphere there as a “culture of fear and retaliation.”

When asked for comment, Rivera wrote, in an email: “While I respect that some employees did not like the changes that Interim Director alley-barnes was implementing, my observation during my tenure there was that the office was managed professionally and appropriately.”

“I’m proud of my work at the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and I respect the staff that work there,” Rivera also wrote. “ … We did good and important work together on behalf of the community.”

Alley-barnes did not respond to requests for comment.

After a lengthy process and national search that involved various local arts leaders and input from community members, the mayor’s office hired Kayim (at $180,000 a year) this summer.

According to Bolisay, Kayim will need to staff up the office again (nine out of 45 positions are currently unfilled) and repair relationships with staff, artists and arts organizations. While he has a good feeling about Kayim, “it is a very slow process to rebuild that trust.”

Bridge builder

On a recent Thursday, Kayim walked into her compact King Street Station office, where a window played peek-a-boo with a sunny sliver of skyline. But she’s prepared for the Pacific Northwest weather. “I’m used to the rain and overcast,” she assured with a smile. “I grew up in London.”

Kayim was born on Cyprus, an island nation in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Turkey, Lebanon and Syria. But after violence broke out between the island’s Greek and Turkish communities, her ethnically Turkish, Circassian and Kurdish family fled to the U.K. when she was 5.

Another turning point was attending a musical on a school trip. She had little access to arts and culture as a child, so seeing people on stage “was like a window into a different reality,” Kayim said.

Her enchantment with theater would last a lifetime. As a teen, she’d work behind the scenes in local productions and later studied theater, film and directing in London, the University of Minnesota and the University of Madison, Wisconsin. But she always thought out-of-the-box: In the mid-’90s, she co-founded the Minneapolis theater collective Skewed Visions, which rose to acclaim by staging performances in surprising locales, including abandoned factories, a farmers market booth and people’s homes.

“They were putting together these amazing visual spectacles,” said Scott Magelssen, who lived in Minneapolis at the time and is now head of theater history and performance studies at the University of Washington. “This was theater that was really kind of grabbing [people] by the lapels.”

In one of Kayim’s pieces, “The Car,” the audience sat in the back seats of three moving cars while actors performed in the front seats (and outside when the cars were parked). Magelssen still remembers how, during the play’s restaging in Ohio, a police car pulled up as two actors scuffled amid the cornstalks for a scene. The performers thought they were about to get arrested for disorderly conduct or trespassing. But then Kayim stepped in. “She was able to be the mediator,” Magelssen said, “the de-escalator.”

Kayim’s sense of diplomacy and experience as a successful but financially struggling artist came in handy for her second act. From the early ‘90s through 2000, she worked as the coordinator of the public art program at the Weisman Art Museum while building out her theater career. But when her husband David Yanko, a business analyst, lost his job during the 2008 recession, she took a job at the Bush Foundation, where she helped artists with grants and professional development. In 2011, she became arts director at the city of Minneapolis.

Former colleagues and collaborators from that time describe Kayim as a savvy policymaker and navigator of government machinery, a bridge builder who cares deeply about equity and is as comfortable with the intricacies of data as the complexities of art-making.

“She will fight hard for the things she thinks are right,” said Brenda Kayzar, who worked with Kayim in the arts office. “I watched her fight really hard for the community of creatives here in the city, to make sure that they had representation and that they were thought of as a legitimate economy.”

That started with the name of the office. Originally brought on as the city’s director of “arts,” Kayim successfully suggested the city change the name to “Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy” to include creatives like designers, architects, fashion designers, graphic artists and others, who all qualified for the millions of dollars in funding her office sent out. “My office did not discriminate between” for-profit and nonprofit, Kayim said. “Trying to separate them out, and say ‘we’re going to fund this and not that,’ is a losing game.”

It’s also an equity issue, Kayim says. During her tenure, Kayim launched the Minneapolis Creative Index, a biannual study of the city’s creative sector. The 2018 study showed major disparities in employment and pay for artists of color. “Many of them are going to own and be building entrepreneurial … organizations,” Kayim said. “I’m not going to be able to reach them as well just working with nonprofit intermediaries. Having direct access to and supporting creative businesses was really important to me and continues to be.”

What’s next

While she’s now spending most of her time getting funding to other creatives, Kayim is still working in theater. In Cyprus’ demilitarized zone, she’s helping Greek and Turkish Cypriot artists work together to build relationships (and eventually, hopefully, peace) through collaborative performances and installations. “You can’t move forward unless you have an understanding,” she said.

Since her arrival, she’s been doing something similar at ARTS. According to Ashraf Hasham, ARTS’ partnerships, education and grants manager, Kayim’s approach to healing has already made an impact. “The way that she’s going about meeting with staff and ensuring folks feel heard and seen is a microcosm of how she will treat the [creative] sector,” he said, “and steward the community as we emerge from the pandemic.”

So what’s next? It’s not sexy, but: a strategic plan. “What can we do with our neighbors in Pioneer Square, with the waterfront, in Chinatown International District, even down to the Seattle Center?” Kayim said. “How can we be part of the mayor’s vision for activating downtown in a responsible way? … Can we make this sustainable for [artists]?”

Other things she’s considering: integrating artists into government departments to engage underserved communities in policy development (something she debuted in Minneapolis) and finding ways to address economic issues affecting artists, like affordable housing and workforce development. She’s also interested in potentially working with private funders, such as foundations, to expand the office’s budget.

“I think we’re in a moment of inflection. Like, what do we want to want? What next?” Kayim said. “I think it’s the same for this office. We’re in a moment where we can take a breath and say, ‘Now, what do we do?’”

