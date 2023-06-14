After years of turbulence and leadership shifts, Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture has a new leader: Minneapolis arts administrator Gülgün Kayim.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday that he selected Kayim, an artist and the founding director of Minneapolis’ Office of Arts, Culture & the Creative Economy, to lead the Seattle office that manages the city’s public art programs, gives out millions in grants to artists and cultural organizations, and manages various city-owned art spaces. Kayim, who begins her new role July 19, said in a statement that she’s excited to “help galvanize Seattle’s creative economy.

“Seattle is a city that is known for its world-class artists, creative entrepreneurs, and arts scene,” Kayim continued, “and I look forward to working with them to make the arts more equitable and accessible to all.” Kayim was not immediately available for an interview.

Since 2011, Kayim has led the Minneapolis office that supports “artist entrepreneurs, creative businesses, and arts and cultural nonprofits,” according to its website. During her tenure, Kayim focused on powering Minneapolis’ economic and social growth through the arts and oversaw the creation of several arts recovery funds for organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as funds for initiatives to heal and restore communities after the murder of George Floyd.

In a statement, Harrell said that Kayim’s past work on economic issues impacting the arts sector stood out, particularly as Seattle looks to stimulate its creative economy and support well-paying jobs and platforms for artists and entrepreneurs. “As we continue to feel the lasting impacts of a pandemic that was devastating toward the arts, Gülgün expressed the experience, vision, and values that will be necessary” to drive recovery, the statement read, in part.

The announcement comes at a turbulent time for the arts sector, which is still recovering from the pandemic, and Seattle’s ARTS office itself.

Advertising

The office has seen several leadership turnovers since longtime ARTS director Randy Engstrom stepped down in December 2020. At the time, then-deputy ARTS director Calandra Childers stepped into the leadership role temporarily as the office convened a search advisory committee to find the new permanent director. In September 2021, then-Mayor Jenny Durkan appointed royal alley-barnes as the new acting director. In response, the two co-chairs of the Seattle Arts Commission resigned, citing “grave concerns” surrounding the decision and the lack of input from the commission.

Earlier this year, thanking alley-barnes for “her work leading this office and her efforts to help our arts sector recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” Harrell’s office convened a 16-member search committee — and also tapped the public via a survey and “community conversations” — to weigh in on the national search for a permanent leader.

Seattle Times arts economy coverage Seattle’s vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region. But it faces challenges, including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Times takes an in-depth look at the business of the arts and the arts as an economic driver in our region. We invite you to join the conversation. Send your stories, comments, tips and suggestions to artseconomy@seattletimes.com. More

Kayim, an immigrant of Turkish Cypriot, Kurdish and Circassian descent, lived in the United Kingdom as a teen, after her family fled from Cyprus in 1968 because of violence between the island’s Greek and Turkish communities, according to a University of Minnesota alumna profile. She studied theater in London and later completed an MFA in theater arts at the University of Minnesota and a master’s in intercultural performance from the University of Wisconsin. As the co-founder and co-director of Skewed Visions, a performing arts organization, Kayim created and directed plays, but a career in the arts, as an artist, wasn’t financially feasible, the profile noted.

She later received a Jerome Foundation Travel and Study Grant to investigate how to make a living in the arts. From that experience, she told the Minnesota Alumni magazine, “I walked away firmly believing that government is really important in supporting this kind of [artistic] work.”

_____

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.