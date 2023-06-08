Lifestyle icon and famed workaholic Martha Stewart is trending on social media after her rant about about people working from home went viral.

In an interview with Footwear News, Stewart talked about empowering women and inspiring them to “find their power.” But a brief aside in the otherwise standard lifestyle interview quickly overshadowed her main remarks.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely. Look at the success of France with their stupid, you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?” Stewart said.

Stewart credits her longevity in the industry to her “tireless work ethic.” Even during COVID, Stewart claims to have continued “to work five days a week.”

Stewart joins Tesla CEO Elon Musk in insisting people return to the office. Musk has said that “people should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls—.”

“I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ‘Let them eat cake,”″ Musk told CNBC. “It’s not just a productivity thing. I think it’s morally wrong.”

People on social media have weighed in on Stewart remarks. Some opted to remind her about her $400 million net worth, while others pointed to studies showing that 47% of people are more productive working from home.