LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marie Osmond says she’s ready perform the final week of an 11-year run with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, after telling the audience on her television talk show that she chipped her knee late last week.

Osmond talked about her injury during an appearance Monday on CBS’ “The Talk.”

Osmond. 60, was forced to back out of a performance last Saturday night, but is promising audiences she will be back for this week’s final shows.

She and Donny Osmond, who is 62, each have had hits with songs such as “Puppy Love,” and “Paper Roses.”

Front-row seats for the last concert Saturday were going for $4,000 or more, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

They are from a family of performers that enjoyed huge popularity in the 1970s.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com