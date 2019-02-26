BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany are appealing for help in finding a valuable ceramic jug made by Pablo Picasso, after its owner lost it on a train.
Federal police said Tuesday that the 76-year-old man forgot the jug featuring Picasso’s famous owl motif when he changed trains in the western city of Hamm on Feb. 15.
Police said the white, black and blue jug was made in Picasso’s workshop in Madoura, France, in 1953, and is worth at least 10,000 euros ($11,355).
Train crew was alerted to the loss immediately but the jug remains missing.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Most cringeworthy win? Best performance by a snack? Our staffers award their own Oscars from watch parties around the city
- Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek treated by medics after lead-actor win, stage stumble
- Oscars 2019: Best photos from the red carpet and the 91st Academy Awards ceremony VIEW
- For many, 'Green Book' win was a confounding Oscar climax VIEW