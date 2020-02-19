LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Los Angeles police said.

A spokesman declined to immediately identify the victim.

The call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring at a friend’s home, said Capt. Steve Lurie, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Responding officers found a victim inside the house.

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and pronounced dead, Lurie said.

Several people who were in the house were detained and then released, Lurie said.