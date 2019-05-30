LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix blinked first and now other major Hollywood studios say they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the state’s abortion law goes into effect. The state is known for its lucrative tax incentives for filming.

WarnerMedia on Thursday says in a statement that the company will reconsider Georgia as home to new productions should the law go into effect. It echoes a statement Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos made on Tuesday. The streaming service was the first major studio to speak about the law that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Walt Disney Co. also broke its silence on the matter this week. Disney CEO Bob Iger told Reuters Wednesday that it would be difficult to continue filming there if it becomes law.