Hours before Macklemore hit the stage Monday night at Neumos on Capitol Hill, Seattle hip-hop fans started lining up on the street outside the club.

The four-time Grammy winner announced the first-come, first-served party Monday morning in celebration of the debut of his third studio album, “BEN,” which he released Friday. Macklemore teased that “special guests” would round out the bill, and the concert promises an intimate opportunity to see an arena-packing artist up close and personal. Fans should expect a sweaty sonic celebration of all things Emerald City hip-hop at the free, all-ages show.

Return to this page Tuesday morning for a review of the show.