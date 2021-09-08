LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act.

They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday, and the two leads are feeling nostalgic.

“We finished shooting the series completely, so the nostalgia has been creeping in more and more,” German said. “There’s so many lovely memories. It was beautiful. Such a good way to go out and sure, excited to go and do other things.”

Ellis agreed, adding that sometimes the memories feel so fresh, it doesn’t seem like a long time ago.

“All of us are just so fond of the show and working on it,” he said. “But I think at the same time, you know, six years of doing something is a blessing, and you kind of feel like you want to go off and do other things. Certainly as a creative soul, you want to play other characters.”

Both actors were chatting virtually from New York, looking decidedly different from their on-screen characters. Aside from the lack of costume — the lord of hell being partial to a three-piece designer suit, and police detective Chloe Decker often in a jeans, blazer and badge combo — they’ve both had a makeover in the hair department.

“I’ve been calling it a midlife crisis hair,” explains German. “I just got myself a bottle of bleach and went to town. I wanted to change it. I chopped it, bleached it.”

“This is my natural look,” adds Ellis, gesturing to his head full of curls. “For several seasons on ‘Lucifer,’ I had to straighten my hair. So I’m not missing those days anymore, and I’m really, I’m very much embracing the curl and I’m in New York at the moment. So the humidity is also embracing the curl.”

As for whether fans will embrace the final episode, Ellis said he hopes they’ll enjoy where the journey ends up.

As the season starts, Lucifer is expected to take over from God, who retired after defeating his twin brother, Michael, in a battle for the top job in Heaven. Chloe has given up her police job to be his consultant — a role reversal after all his years helping her and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We committed to the ending we’ve got, and I think it’s a really, really good, great ending — good-slash-great ending,” Ellis said.

“Fingers crossed that people love it. If they don’t love the ending, it will be disappointing but I don’t think it will, like, I don’t think it will be the be-all and end-all. I think the whole experience of the ‘Lucifer’ experience over six seasons will be what they walk away with.”

Their lives have also changed off-screen over six years. German got a dog — a “massive one” according to Ellis. He got married. The actors also become a lot more recognizable.

“I hate using the phrase ‘household names,’ but I think within the realms of, like, TV these days, there’s so much content, for us to be in a show that people know and recognize and at least have, like, one member of their family that watches it — that feels like a massive achievement,” he said.

“It’s really lovely, the comments that you get,” agreed German, who doesn’t want to take too much credit since she didn’t write the show.

Fans have approached her to say “Lucifer” made them want to become a cop or that the Chloe-devil relationship helped them through their marriage problems.

“Just to know that you’ve touched someone even in the smallest way, those are the times that really get to me and make my heart feel happy,” she said.