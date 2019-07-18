PARIS (AP) — France’s Louvre museum has taped over the name Sackler as donors to a wing of the building after protests against the family blamed for the opioid crisis in the United States.

An Associated Press photographer late Wednesday saw the name taped over on signs in the eastern antiquities wing, and a sign listing donors had been removed from its place on the wall, with only the holes and outline remaining.

The Sackler family is connected to the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin. Institutions that benefited from the family’s largesse have been targeted by activists. New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has said it will no longer accept their money.

The Louvre’s president told RTL radio there’s a 20-year limit on naming rights and the Sackler wing was inaugurated in 1996.