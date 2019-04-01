NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn was honored like country music royalty by country and rock stars alike with gifts of flowers and songs during a concert celebrating her upcoming 87th birthday.

Lynn, whose birthday is April 14, closed out the all-star concert on Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee, by singing her signature hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her first major public performance since suffering a stroke in 2017.

The Country Music Hall of Famer sat side-stage at Bridgestone Arena as she watched artists such as George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Garth Brooks, Jack White, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack and more sing her catalog.

The three-time Grammy winner released a new album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great” last year, but she hasn’t been touring due to her health.