Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Marymoor Park. These two indie-rock and pop bands are on a coheadlining tour together this summer to bring their high energy, dance-worthy tracks to audiences across North America. Young the Giant is still riding the high of its October 2018 release “Mirror Master.” Fitz and the Tantrums are anticipating the release of its fourth studio album “All The Feels” set to drop Sept. 20, but have been holding fans over with a slew of singles. This show is a great choice for both indie-music lovers and fans of outdoor concerts.

Ritt Momney, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at The Crocodile. This solo project led by 19-year-old Jack Rutter of Salt Lake City is headed to Seattle for a “mini west coast tour.” Rutter wrote, recorded and produced his debut studio album “Her and All of My Friends.” Those looking to catch an intimate show with an up-and-coming-artist should pencil this one into their schedule.