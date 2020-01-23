Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Xavier Omär, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Showbox. This 26-year-old R&B crooner from San Antonio, is starting the second half of his “Hot Javi” tour in the Pacific Northwest. The tour marks Omär’s second time headlining. He will be joined by fellow R&B singer, and recent collaborator, local artist Parisalexa. To hear tunes from Omär’s latest album, “Moments Spent Loving You,” and more, be sure to catch the show.

Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Triple Door. The Cuban band is bringing its lively music to the Triple Door stage. It has released several albums together since originating in 1996 and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. If you’re looking to hear something different and get out of your seat on a weeknight, this might be the show for you.