Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Talib Kweli, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Nectar Lounge. This Brooklyn-born rapper and activist is coming to Seattle for his “Summer Soulstice Tour.” Kweli has released eight studio albums (his latest release was 2017’s “Radio Silence”) and has collaborated with many artists, including Kanye West, Pharell Williams and Justin Timberlake. In addition to his solo efforts, Kweli is half of the hip-hop duo Black Star, along with fellow rapper Mos Def. The Seattle stop is one of three in the state, with Tacoma and Bellingham also on the roster.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at White River Amphitheatre. This popular Southern rock band is saying goodbye with its “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.” The band, started in 1964, went on hiatus for 10 years, from 1977-1987, but has been active since its return. Lynyrd Skynyrd has released 14 studio albums over its career and announced it intends to record one more after the tour is complete. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2006.